The President & Chief Executive Officer of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE: KFS) is Buying Shares

On July 16, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Kingsway Financial Services (KFS – Research Report), John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald, bought shares of KFS for $2,082.

In addition to John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald, one other KFS executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Kingsway Financial Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $17.46 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,002,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.51 million. Currently, Kingsway Financial Services has an average volume of 41.22K. The company has a one-year high of $2.95 and a one-year low of $1.26.

John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald's trades have generated a -6.3% average return based on past transactions.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers personal automobile insurance to drivers. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.