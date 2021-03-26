The President & Chief Executive Officer of Interfor (Other OTC: IFSPF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Interfor (IFSPF – Research Report), Ian Fillinger, bought shares of IFSPF for $74.8K.

Following Ian Fillinger’s last IFSPF Buy transaction on March 25, 2020, the stock climbed by 15.0%. This recent transaction increases Ian Fillinger’s holding in the company by 6% to a total of $1.11 million.

Based on Interfor’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $662 million and quarterly net profit of $149 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $457 million and had a GAAP net loss of $41.68 million. The company has a one-year high of $24.13 and a one-year low of $3.84.

Starting in May 2020, IFSPF received 52 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.85, reflecting a -28.4% downside. Six different firms, including Scotiabank and TD Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.48M worth of IFSPF shares and purchased $74.8K worth of IFSPF shares. The insider sentiment on Interfor has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ian Fillinger's trades have generated a 129.9% average return based on past transactions.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.