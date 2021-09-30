The President & Chief Executive Officer of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM – Research Report), Eric Ashley Adams, bought shares of INM for $15.22K.

This recent transaction increases Eric Ashley Adams’ holding in the company by 32% to a total of $66.04K. In addition to Eric Ashley Adams, 4 other INM executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, InMed Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 450.37K. The company has a one-year high of $6.42 and a one-year low of $1.62.

InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the research and development of cannabinoid-based therapies and biosynthesis system for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It offers pipeline of medications that target diseases with unmet medical needs, such as epidermolysis bullosa, glaucoma, and orofacial pain. The company was founded by Christopher Bogart, Sazzad Hossain, Hyder A. Khoja, and Craig D. Schneider on May 19, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.