The President & Chief Executive Officer of IMPACT Silver (Other OTC: ISVLF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of IMPACT Silver (ISVLF – Research Report), Frederick William Davidson, sold shares of ISVLF for $11.5K.

In addition to Frederick William Davidson, 2 other ISVLF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on IMPACT Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.77 million and quarterly net profit of $927.8K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $202.5K. ISVLF’s market cap is $107 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -359.90. Currently, IMPACT Silver has an average volume of 280.31K.

The insider sentiment on IMPACT Silver has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Frederick William Davidson's trades have generated a -14.0% average return based on past transactions.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development and mining of silver properties. It produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.