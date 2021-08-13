The President & Chief Executive Officer of Hemlo Explorers (Other OTC: CNOBF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Hemlo Explorers (CNOBF – Research Report), Brian Howlett, bought shares of CNOBF for $3,560.

This recent transaction increases Brian Howlett’s holding in the company by 6% to a total of $51.38K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CNOBF’s market cap is $7.53 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.20. Currently, Hemlo Explorers has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.81 and a one-year low of $0.22.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian Orebodies, Inc. engages in the natural resource exploration and development with mineral properties. Its projects include Hemlo-North Limb, PIC, Belcher Islands Iron, and Royalties. The company was founded on January 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.