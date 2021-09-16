The President & Chief Executive Officer of Great Bear Resources is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Great Bear Resources (GTBAF – Research Report), Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor, exercised options to sell 45,000 GTBAF shares for a total transaction value of $650.3K.

This is Taylor’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:KDK back in March 2020 In addition to Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor, one other GTBAF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

GTBAF’s market cap is $611 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -95.80. The company has a one-year high of $14.89 and a one-year low of $10.08.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and West Madsen projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.