The President & Chief Executive Officer of GR Silver Mining (Other OTC: GRSLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of GR Silver Mining (GRSLF – Research Report), Marcio Bastos Fonseca, bought shares of GRSLF for $26.01K.

This recent transaction increases Marcio Bastos Fonseca’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $1.72 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, GR Silver Mining has an average volume of 68.39K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.36. The company has a one-year high of $0.74 and a one-year low of $0.28.

Marcio Bastos Fonseca’s trades have generated a 118.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gr Silver Mining Ltd formerly, Goldplay Exploration Ltd is a Canadian based gold exploration company. It focuses on the Rosario Gold District, Sinaloa, Mexico. The company’s project includes EL HABAL, YAUCO, VILLA UNION, and others. The business of the company is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties which is considered one business segment.