The President & Chief Executive Officer of goeasy (Other OTC: EHMEF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of goeasy (EHMEF – Research Report), Jason Mullins, sold shares of EHMEF for $441.6K.

Following Jason Mullins’ last EHMEF Sell transaction on May 26, 2021, the stock climbed by 25.5%.

Based on goeasy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $202 million and quarterly net profit of $19.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $151 million and had a net profit of $32.54 million. The company has a one-year high of $147.00 and a one-year low of $46.09. Currently, goeasy has an average volume of 25.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $154.83, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $441.6K worth of EHMEF shares and purchased $31.43K worth of EHMEF shares. The insider sentiment on goeasy has been negative according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J. Reykdal on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.