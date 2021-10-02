The President & Chief Executive Officer of GlobeX Data (Other OTC: SWISF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of GlobeX Data (SWISF – Research Report), Chamlou Alain Mehdi Ghiai, bought shares of SWISF for $1,890.

In addition to Chamlou Alain Mehdi Ghiai, one other SWISF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on GlobeX Data’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.12K and GAAP net loss of -$978,707. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8,084 and had a GAAP net loss of $309.9K. Currently, GlobeX Data has an average volume of 37.29K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.46.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $46.7K worth of SWISF shares and purchased $16.74K worth of SWISF shares. The insider sentiment on GlobeX Data has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

GlobeX Data Ltd is a Canada based software company. It is a distributor and license holder of secure cloud-based storage, document management, encrypted emails and secure communication tools. The products of the company include Digital Safe, Priva Talk and Sekur. The company sells the products through resellers and other distribution channels such as managed service providers, Internet service providers, and telecommunication companies.