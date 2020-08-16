The President & Chief Executive Officer of Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Gildan Activewear (GIL – Research Report), Glenn J Chamandy, bought shares of GIL for $5.12M.

This is Chamandy’s first Buy trade following 43 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Glenn J Chamandy’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $165 million.

The company has a one-year high of $37.90 and a one-year low of $9.42. Currently, Gildan Activewear has an average volume of 798.44K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.61, reflecting a 15.7% upside.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak. The company was founded by Glenn J. Chamandy and H. Gregory Chamandy on May 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.