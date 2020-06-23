The President & Chief Executive Officer of Generation Mining (Other OTC: GENMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Generation Mining (GENMF – Research Report), Jamie B Levy, bought shares of GENMF for $18.03K.

In addition to Jamie B Levy, 4 other GENMF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Jamie B Levy’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $1.1 million.

Currently, Generation Mining has an average volume of 40.60K. The company has a one-year high of $0.62 and a one-year low of $0.15.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $250.5K worth of GENMF shares and purchased $94.73K worth of GENMF shares. The insider sentiment on Generation Mining has been positive according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Generation Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metals. Its projects include Marathon Property, Davidson Molybdenum Deposit, Darnley Bay Gravity Anomaly, Alberta Zinc Property, and Kennetcook Zinc. The company was founded on January 11, 2018 and in headquartered in Toronto, Canada.