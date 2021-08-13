The President & Chief Executive Officer of Fosterville South Exploration Ltd Class A (Other OTC: FSXLF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Fosterville South Exploration Ltd Class A (FSXLF – Research Report), Bryan James Rees Slusarchuk, bought shares of FSXLF for $24.41K.

Following this transaction Bryan James Rees Slusarchuk’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $2.48 million.

Currently, Fosterville South Exploration Ltd Class A has an average volume of 110.70K. The company has a one-year high of $3.58 and a one-year low of $0.70.

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in the State of Victoria, Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Lauriston Gold Project and the Golden Mountain Project. The Central Victoria Properties are exploration stage properties comprised of the Lauriston Gold Project, the Golden Mountain Project and other exploration license applications filed with the State of Victoria.