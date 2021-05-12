The President & Chief Executive Officer of Fission Uranium (Other OTC: FCUUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Fission Uranium (FCUUF – Research Report), Ross E Mcelroy, bought shares of FCUUF for $25.01K.

This recent transaction increases Ross E Mcelroy’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $1.17 million.

Currently, Fission Uranium has an average volume of 295.67K. The company has a one-year high of $0.57 and a one-year low of $0.14.

Starting in May 2020, FCUUF received 11 Buy ratings in a row.

Fission Uranium Corp. explores and develops uranium properties. The firm’s project include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.