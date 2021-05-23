The President & Chief Executive Officer of First Energy Metals (Other OTC: FEMFF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of First Energy Metals (FEMFF – Research Report), Gurminder Singh Sangha, bought shares of FEMFF for $4,290.

This recent transaction increases Gurminder Singh Sangha’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $203K.

Currently, First Energy Metals has an average volume of 370. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.93.

The insider sentiment on First Energy Metals has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Energy Metals Ltd. is a junior resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Phyllis Cobalt, and Russel Graphite Properties. The company was founded on October 12, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.