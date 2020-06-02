The President & Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Group (Other OTC: EQGPF) is Selling Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Group (EQGPF – Research Report), Andrew R Moor, sold shares of EQGPF for $276.4K.

In addition to Andrew R Moor, one other EQGPF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Equitable Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $125 million and quarterly net profit of $25.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $112 million and had a net profit of $41.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $89.20 and a one-year low of $32.16. EQGPF’s market cap is $811 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.70.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $51.60, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $276.4K worth of EQGPF shares and purchased $34.88K worth of EQGPF shares. The insider sentiment on Equitable Group has been positive according to 115 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Andrew R Moor’s trades have generated a -3.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Equitable Group Inc is a Canadian company that operates business through Equitable Bank, the company’s subsidiary. It owns several business lines, including single-family lending services, which offers mortgages for owner-occupied and investment properties; commercial lending services, which provides mortgages on a variety of commercial property types; securitization financing, which offers insured mortgages on properties funded through securitization; and deposit services, which provides savings products, including guaranteed investment certificates, high-interest savings accounts, and deposit notes. The company also runs a digital bank under the EQ Bank brand. The company operates business across Canada, with the majority of mortgage principal coming from Ontario, Alberta, and Quebec.