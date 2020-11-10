The President & Chief Executive Officer of Entree Gold is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Entree Gold (ERLFF – Research Report), Stephen Victor Scott, exercised options to sell 25,000 ERLFF shares for a total transaction value of $11K.

This is Scott’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Currently, Entree Gold has an average volume of 59.77K.

The insider sentiment on Entree Gold has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. It explores for gold and copper metals. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.