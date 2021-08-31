The President & Chief Executive Officer of Enertopia (Other OTC: ENRT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Enertopia (ENRT – Research Report), Robert Mcallister, bought shares of ENRT for $7,000.

Following this transaction Robert Mcallister’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $70.05K. In addition to Robert Mcallister, one other ENRT executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 678.95. Currently, Enertopia has an average volume of 461.88K. ENRT’s market cap is $8.73 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -41.10.

Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. It produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was founded on November 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.