The President & Chief Executive Officer of Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Enerplus (ERF – Research Report), Ian Charles Dundas, bought shares of ERF for $24.18K.

This recent transaction increases Ian Charles Dundas’ holding in the company by 6% to a total of $314.9K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.43 and a one-year low of $1.15. Currently, Enerplus has an average volume of 762.17K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.80, reflecting a -50.0% downside. Six different firms, including BMO Capital and National Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Enerplus has been positive according to 75 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ian Charles Dundas’ trades have generated a 5.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.