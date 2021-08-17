The President & Chief Executive Officer of Diamedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMAC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC – Research Report), Dietrich (Rick) John Pauls, bought shares of DMAC for $15.7K.

Following this transaction Dietrich (Rick) John Pauls’ holding in the company was increased by 16% to a total of $117.8K. In addition to Dietrich (Rick) John Pauls, 4 other DMAC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $10.88 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Diamedica Therapeutics has an average volume of 320.98K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.00, reflecting a -85.7% downside. Starting in September 2020, DMAC received 18 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including Craig-Hallum and Maxim Group, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Diamedica Therapeutics has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It offers DM199 product which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS), and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.