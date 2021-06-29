The President & Chief Executive Officer of Dajin Resources (Other OTC: DJIFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Dajin Resources (DJIFF – Research Report), Stanley Brian Findlay, bought shares of DJIFF for $20.42K.

This is Findlay’s first Buy trade following 8 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Stanley Brian Findlay’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $641.3K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Dajin Resources has an average volume of 181.92K.

Stanley Brian Findlay’s trades have generated a -2.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dajin Lithium Corp is a Canada-based resource exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring and developing mineral properties. Its projects include Teels Marsh Lithium project, Alkali Lake Lithium Project and Salinas Grandes. The company operates in one business segment, mineral exploration.