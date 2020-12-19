The President & Chief Executive Officer of Compass Gold (Other OTC: COGDF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Compass Gold (COGDF – Research Report), Larry Phillips, bought shares of COGDF for $75K.

This recent transaction increases Larry Phillips’ holding in the company by 34% to a total of $257.9K. In addition to Larry Phillips, 3 other COGDF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

COGDF’s market cap is $12.57 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -7.20. Currently, Compass Gold has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.50 and a one-year low of $0.10.

Compass Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on July 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Ontario, Canada.