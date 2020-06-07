The President & Chief Executive Officer of Columbus Gold (Other OTC: CGTFF) is Buying Shares

On June 5, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Columbus Gold (CGTFF – Research Report), Rock Lefrançois, bought shares of CGTFF for $48.88K.

This recent transaction increases Rock Lefrançois’ holding in the company by 147% to a total of $72.9K. This is Lefrançois’ first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Columbus Gold has an average volume of 335.75K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Columbus Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its properties include French Guiana. The company was founded on May 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.