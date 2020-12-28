The President & Chief Executive Officer of City View Green Holdings (Other OTC: CVGRF) is Selling Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of City View Green Holdings (CVGRF – Research Report), Roberto Fia, sold shares of CVGRF for $152.8K.

This is Fia’s first Sell trade following 11 Buy transactions.

Currently, City View Green Holdings has an average volume of 50.00K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $152.8K worth of CVGRF shares and purchased $100K worth of CVGRF shares.

City View Green Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company. The company intends to produce medicinal products and recreational cannabis products for the Adult-Use market. Its facility is located in Brantford Ontario which offers cultivation and extraction space.