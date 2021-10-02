The President & Chief Executive Officer of CES Energy Solutions (Other OTC: CESDF) is Selling Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of CES Energy Solutions (CESDF – Research Report), Thomas James Simons, sold shares of CESDF for $1.76M.

In addition to Thomas James Simons, one other CESDF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CES Energy Solutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $254 million and quarterly net profit of $6.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $159 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.91 million. Currently, CES Energy Solutions has an average volume of 12.37K. The company has a one-year high of $1.73 and a one-year low of $0.49.

The insider sentiment on CES Energy Solutions has been negative according to 84 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.