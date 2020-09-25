The President & Chief Executive Officer of CES Energy Solutions (Other OTC: CESDF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of CES Energy Solutions (CESDF – Research Report), Thomas James Simons, bought shares of CESDF for $63.58K.

This recent transaction increases Thomas James Simons’ holding in the company by 3% to a total of $1.71 million.

Currently, CES Energy Solutions has an average volume of 375. The company has a one-year high of $1.84 and a one-year low of $0.40.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.18, reflecting a -50.8% downside. Six different firms, including BMO Capital and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on CES Energy Solutions has been negative according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Thomas James Simons’ trades have generated a -0.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.