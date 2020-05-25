The President & Chief Executive Officer of Carlyle Commodities (Other OTC: DLRYF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Carlyle Commodities (DLRYF – Research Report), Morgan Good, bought shares of DLRYF for $48.87K.

Following this transaction Morgan Good’s holding in the company was increased by 23% to a total of $325.2K.

Morgan Good’s trades have generated a -4.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Delrey Metals Corp is mainly engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral exploration properties in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metals properties of merit. It holds an interest in the Sunset Property, Star/Porcher Property and Blackie and the Peneece vanadium properties.