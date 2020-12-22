The President & Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Mining is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Mining (CSFFF – Research Report), Darren Murvin Pylot, exercised options to sell 2,450,000 CSFFF shares for a total transaction value of $5.02M.

Following this transaction Darren Murvin Pylot’s holding in the company was decreased by 2% to a total of $5.89 million. In addition to Darren Murvin Pylot, 2 other CSFFF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Capstone Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $131 million and quarterly net profit of $2.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.92 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.57 million. Currently, Capstone Mining has an average volume of 50.13K. The company has a one-year high of $1.88 and a one-year low of $0.23.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.89, reflecting a -2.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.03M worth of CSFFF shares and purchased $106K worth of CSFFF shares. The insider sentiment on Capstone Mining has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.