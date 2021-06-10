The President & Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Bank of Commerce is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM – Research Report), Victor George Dodig, exercised options to sell 32,000 CM shares for a total transaction value of $4.64M.

Based on Canadian Bank of Commerce’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.92 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.65 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.55 billion and had a net profit of $400 million. The company has a one-year high of $120.65 and a one-year low of $65.22. Currently, Canadian Bank of Commerce has an average volume of 373.09K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $127.34, reflecting a -5.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Canadian Bank of Commerce has been neutral according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which provides banking and wealth management services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets.