The President & Chief Executive Officer of CAE (NYSE: CAE) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of CAE (CAE – Research Report), Marc Parent, bought shares of CAE for $546.8K.

This recent transaction increases Marc Parent’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $9.08 million. Following Marc Parent’s last CAE Buy transaction on November 26, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.0%.

The company has a one-year high of $31.94 and a one-year low of $13.80. CAE’s market cap is $9.04 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -239.80. Currently, CAE has an average volume of 10.43K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.08, reflecting a -11.6% downside. Five different firms, including BMO Capital and Desjardins, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of training and development of integrated training solutions for the defence and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a complete range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment includes training systems integrator for defence forces across the air, land and naval domains, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators, audiovisual solutions, and courseware for training of medical and allied healthcare students and clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals and defence organizations. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick on March 17, 1947 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.