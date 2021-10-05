The President & Chief Executive Officer of BRP is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of BRP (DOOO – Research Report), José Boisjoli, exercised options to sell 1,029,525 DOOO shares for a total transaction value of $121.5M.

In addition to José Boisjoli, 4 other DOOO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on BRP’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.9 billion and quarterly net profit of $213 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.23 billion and had a net profit of $126 million. The company has a one-year high of $102.96 and a one-year low of $46.90. Currently, BRP has an average volume of 16.14K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $107.73, reflecting a -15.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on BRP has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BRP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. Its brands include Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, and Alumacraft. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.