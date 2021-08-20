The President & Chief Executive Officer of Better Plant Sciences (Other OTC: VEGGF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Better Plant Sciences (VEGGF – Research Report), Penny O White, bought shares of VEGGF for $4,925.

Following this transaction Penny O White’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $735.8K.

Based on Better Plant Sciences’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $543.9K and quarterly net profit of $622.1K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $160.8K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.33 million.

