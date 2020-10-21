October 21, 2020   Healthcare, Insider News, Top Market News   No comments

The President & Chief Executive Officer of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) is Buying Shares

By Carrie Williams

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of BELLUS Health (BLUResearch Report), Roberto Bellini, bought shares of BLU for $98.18K.

Following this transaction Roberto Bellini’s holding in the company was increased by 7% to a total of $1.51 million.

The company has a one-year high of $12.03 and a one-year low of $2.01.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50, reflecting a -75.6% downside.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

