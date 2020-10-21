The President & Chief Executive Officer of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of BELLUS Health (BLU – Research Report), Roberto Bellini, bought shares of BLU for $98.18K.

Following this transaction Roberto Bellini’s holding in the company was increased by 7% to a total of $1.51 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.03 and a one-year low of $2.01.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50, reflecting a -75.6% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.