The President & Chief Executive Officer of Bear Creek Mining (Other OTC: BCEKF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Bear Creek Mining (BCEKF – Research Report), Anthony Grant Hawkshaw, bought shares of BCEKF for $16.8K.

Following this transaction Anthony Grant Hawkshaw’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $237.4K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Bear Creek Mining has an average volume of 42.65K. The company has a one-year high of $3.04 and a one-year low of $1.30.

Starting in June 2020, BCEKF received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio include Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.