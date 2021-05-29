The President & Chief Executive Officer of BCE (NYSE: BCE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of BCE (BCE – Research Report), Mirko Bibic, sold shares of BCE for $300K.

Following Mirko Bibic’s last BCE Sell transaction on March 09, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.6%. In addition to Mirko Bibic, 3 other BCE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on BCE’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.71 billion and quarterly net profit of $674 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.64 billion and had a net profit of $718 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.09 and a one-year low of $39.91. BCE’s market cap is $44.98 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.00.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.26, reflecting a -5.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on BCE has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mirko Bibic’s trades have generated a 1.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BCE Inc., formerly Bell Canada Enterprises Inc., is Canada’s largest communications company. The company engages in providing advanced broadband communication networks, wireless, wireline, and Internet services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in the country. It also offers television (TV) services including conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services, as well as digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services.