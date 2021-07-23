The President & Chief Executive Officer of Avalon Advanced Materials (Other OTC: AVLNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF – Research Report), Donald Stephen Bubar, bought shares of AVLNF for $28.25K.

This recent transaction increases Donald Stephen Bubar’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $861.1K.

Currently, Avalon Advanced Materials has an average volume of 74.82K.

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. The company holds interest in projects Lilypad, Nechalacho, Separation Rapids Lithium, Warren Township and East Kemptville Tin-Indium. Avalon Advanced Materials was founded on July 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.