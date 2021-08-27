The President & Chief Executive Officer of Aurelius Minerals (Other OTC: AURQF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Aurelius Minerals (AURQF – Research Report), Mark Nicholas James Ashcroft, bought shares of AURQF for $9,125.

Following this transaction Mark Nicholas James Ashcroft’s holding in the company was increased by 5% to a total of $161K.

AURQF’s market cap is $10.56 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.10. Currently, Aurelius Minerals has an average volume of .

