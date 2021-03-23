The President & Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Power is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Power (AT – Research Report), James J Moore, exercised options to sell 66,525 AT shares for a total transaction value of $192.3K.

In addition to James J Moore, 3 other AT executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following this transaction James J Moore’s holding in the company was decreased by 1% to a total of $3.68 million.

Based on Atlantic Power’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $71.7 million and quarterly net profit of $36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $63.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $3.06 and a one-year low of $1.77.

The insider sentiment on Atlantic Power has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. It operates through the following segments: Solid Fuel, Natural Gas, Hydroelectric, and Corporate. Its projects include Allendale, Chambers, Dorchester, Grayling, Morris, North bay, Oxnard, Piedmont, Tunis, and Williams Lake. The company was founded on June 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, MA.