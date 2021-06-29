The President & Chief Executive Officer of ATAC Resources (Other OTC: ATADF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of ATAC Resources (ATADF – Research Report), Graham Nolan Downs, bought shares of ATADF for $5,314.

This recent transaction increases Graham Nolan Downs’ holding in the company by 10% to a total of $45.93K. In addition to Graham Nolan Downs, one other ATADF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, ATAC Resources has an average volume of 54.96K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ATAC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Rackla Gold Property, which comprises Osiris, Orion, Rau, and Tiger Tote Road projects. The company was founded on October 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.