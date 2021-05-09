The President & Chief Executive Officer of African Gold Group (Other OTC: AGGFF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of African Gold Group (AGGFF – Research Report), Daniel John Callow, bought shares of AGGFF for $75K.

This recent transaction increases Daniel John Callow’s holding in the company by 56% to a total of $222.6K. In addition to Daniel John Callow, one other AGGFF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Starting in October 2020, AGGFF received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on African Gold Group has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

African Gold Group, Inc. is a junior mineral exploration companies engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its gold projects include the Kobada project in Mali; and Madougou in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J. Durante on October 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.