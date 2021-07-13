The President & Chief Executive Officer of Advantage Energy (Other OTC: AAVVF) is Selling Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Advantage Energy (AAVVF – Research Report), Andy J Mah, sold shares of AAVVF for $369K.

In addition to Andy J Mah, one other AAVVF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Advantage Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $99.37 million and GAAP net loss of -$425,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.19 million and had a GAAP net loss of $267 million. The company has a one-year high of $4.14 and a one-year low of $1.03.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.57, reflecting a -12.5% downside.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploitation, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses on the development and delineation of Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress properties. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.