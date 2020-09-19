The President & Chief Executive Officer of A.I.S. Resources (Other OTC: AISSF) is Selling Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of A.I.S. Resources (AISSF – Research Report), Phillip Thomas, sold shares of AISSF for $73.83K.

In addition to Phillip Thomas, 8 other AISSF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This is Thomas’ first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

Based on A.I.S. Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $60.39K and GAAP net loss of -$293,731. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $292.9K. Currently, A.I.S. Resources has an average volume of 16.31K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $132.3K worth of AISSF shares and purchased $420.9K worth of AISSF shares. The insider sentiment on A.I.S. Resources has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is managed by experienced professionals who have a long track record of success in lithium and manganese trading, exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and mining networks, they identify and develop projects worldwide that have potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company’s current activities are focused on the mining and trading of manganese ores in Peru, and exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina.