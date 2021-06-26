The President & Chairman & Chief Executive of P2 Gold (Other OTC: CTIMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chairman & Chief Executive of P2 Gold (CTIMF – Research Report), Joseph J Ovsenek, bought shares of CTIMF for $2,400.

CTIMF’s market cap is $20.77 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.30. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.48. The company has a one-year high of $0.59 and a one-year low of $0.23.

P2 Gold Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals discoveries and acquisitions in the Pacific Northwest.