The PRESIDENT & CFO of Paccar is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the PRESIDENT & CFO of Paccar (PCAR – Research Report), Harrie Schippers, exercised options to sell 4,000 PCAR shares at $47.81 a share, for a total transaction value of $275.2K.

In addition to Harrie Schippers, one other PCAR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $83.42 and a one-year low of $49.12. PCAR’s market cap is $23.84 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.10.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.83, reflecting a -3.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Paccar has been negative according to 137 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PACCAR, Inc. is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment provides finance and leasing products; and services provided to truck customers and dealers. The company was founded by William Pigott Sr. in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.