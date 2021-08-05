The President & CFO of Microstrategy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CFO of Microstrategy (MSTR – Research Report), Le Phong, exercised options to sell 10,000 MSTR shares at $131.53 a share, for a total transaction value of $6.43M.

In addition to Le Phong, one other MSTR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Microstrategy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $125 million and GAAP net loss of -$299,347,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $111 million and had a net profit of $3.39 million. The company has a one-year high of $1315.00 and a one-year low of $121.84. MSTR’s market cap is $6.54 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -14.40.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $657.50, reflecting a -4.1% downside.

Le Phong's trades have generated a -20.0% average return based on past transactions.

MicroStrategy, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its flagship platform, MicroStrategy 10, consists of the MicroStrategy Analytics, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Usher brands. The company was founded by Michael J. Saylor and Sanjeev K. Bansal on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Vienna, VA.