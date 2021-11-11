The President & CEO of Xylem (NYSE: XYL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Xylem (XYL – Research Report), Patrick Decker, bought shares of XYL for $2.01M.

This recent transaction increases Patrick Decker’s holding in the company by 22.97% to a total of $31.47 million. In addition to Patrick Decker, 2 other XYL executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Xylem’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.27 billion and quarterly net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.22 billion and had a net profit of $37 million. The company has a one-year high of $138.78 and a one-year low of $91.37. Currently, Xylem has an average volume of 510.16K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $123.40, reflecting a 7.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Xylem has been positive according to 101 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Xylem, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and application of highly engineered technologies for the water industry. It provides water and wastewater applications with a broad portfolio of products and services addressing the full cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water, offering a range of products including water & wastewater pumps, treatment & testing equipment, and controls & systems. This segment brands include Flygt, Wedeco, Godwin Pumps, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI and Leopold. The Applied Water segment encompasses the uses of water and focuses on the residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural markets. Its products include pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls and dispensing equipment. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment focuses on developing advanced technology solutions that enable intelligent use and conservation of critical water and energy resources as well as analytical instrumentation used in the testing of water. The company was founded on May 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Rye Brook, NY.