The President & CEO of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Westwood Holdings Group (WHG – Research Report), Brian O. Casey, bought shares of WHG for $52.13K.

Following Brian O. Casey’s last WHG Buy transaction on March 11, 2021, the stock climbed by 0.7%. In addition to Brian O. Casey, one other WHG executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Westwood Holdings Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $17.86 million and quarterly net profit of $1.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.45 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.29 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.01 and a one-year low of $10.04. WHG’s market cap is $146 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.50.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. which through its subsidiaries, engages in managing investment assets and provision of services for its clients. The firm operates through the following segments: Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals and the Westwood Funds, as well as investment sub advisory services to mutual funds and its trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services to its clients and to its advisory segment and sponsors common trust funds to institutions and high net worth individuals. The company was founded by Susan Montgomery Byrne on December 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.