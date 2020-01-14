The President & CEO of Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Vuzix (VUZI – Research Report), Paul Travers, bought shares of VUZI for $4,297.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Vuzix has an average volume of 429.87K. The company has a one-year high of $5.09 and a one-year low of $1.77.

Paul Travers’ trades have generated a 19.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vuzix Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, sale, and supply of augmented reality wearable display devices. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality.