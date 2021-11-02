The President & CEO of Vista Gold (NYSE MKT: VGZ) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Vista Gold (VGZ – Research Report), Frederick Hume Earnest, bought shares of VGZ for $10.95K.

This is Earnest’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions. In addition to Frederick Hume Earnest, 2 other VGZ executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

VGZ’s market cap is $86.93 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -8.70. Currently, Vista Gold has an average volume of 171.45K. The company has a one-year high of $1.40 and a one-year low of $0.67.

Starting in December 2020, VGZ received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

Frederick Hume Earnest’s trades have generated a -30.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.