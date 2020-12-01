The President & CEO of United Bancorp (NASDAQ: UBCP) is Buying Shares

On November 30, the President & CEO of United Bancorp (UBCP – Research Report), Scott Everson, bought shares of UBCP for $9,745.

In addition to Scott Everson, 3 other UBCP executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following Scott Everson’s last UBCP Buy transaction on November 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on United Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.08 million and quarterly net profit of $2.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.2 million and had a net profit of $1.78 million. The company has a one-year high of $15.56 and a one-year low of $7.64. UBCP’s market cap is $77.33 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.00.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

United Bancorp, Inc. is bank holding company of Unified Bank, which through its subsidiary, engages in the business of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, OH.