The President & CEO of Union Bankshares is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & CEO of Union Bankshares (UNB – Research Report), David Scott Silverman, exercised options to buy 1,000 UNB shares at $22.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $22K.

Following David Scott Silverman’s last UNB Buy transaction on August 23, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.9%. Following this transaction David Scott Silverman’s holding in the company was increased by 6.51% to a total of $594.7K.

Based on Union Bankshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $11.86 million and quarterly net profit of $2.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.97 million and had a GAAP net loss of $436K. The company has a one-year high of $48.79 and a one-year low of $25.54. UNB’s market cap is $162.5M and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.80.

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers commercial and retail lending services, municipal banking services, asset management services, commercial business loans, commercial and residential real estate construction loans, commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, loan participations, consumer loans, revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, VT.